Decades of conflict may have ruined India-administered Kashmir’s economy and shrunk opportunities for the region's youth - but one profession that has gained popularity over the years is journalism.

Every year, at least a hundred students receive journalism degrees from Kashmir's colleges and universities, but once out of the classroom, they’re left in the cold, as internships and entry-level jobs are perpetually scarce.

While the local journalism industry in the disputed region is dominated by a handful of newspapers and cable TV channels, most of which reap massive economic dividends from advertisements sponsored by the Indian government, the money doesn't trickle down. As a result, reporters and producers are left to fend for themselves.

Within a year or two, a large number of reporters feel compelled to call it quits.

Burhan Bashir, a 26-year-old journalism graduate, gave up on his dream of becoming a journalist in early 2020. He now runs a grocery shop in his hometown Pulwama, a district in south Kashmir.

“I visited almost every single newspaper office in search of a job. I was nowhere offered a salaried job. I was told to work for free instead. Some offered a meagre salary,” Bashir told TRT World.

Bashir’s urge to be a part of a newsroom was so strong that he ended up settling for less — a bad job offer that fetched him $70 (5,000 Indian rupees) a month, which didn't even cover the cost of his daily transportation.

His plan was simple: he thought that with hard work he could work his way up and his employer may reward him with a minimum living wage of $6 a day. That turned out to be wishful thinking.

By 2019, he came to the point where he "was either to go hungry" for his passion or "live a decent life without it."

"I chose the latter," he said, and looking around at the landscape, that was probably the right decision.

Trickle-down, or just a trickle?

A journalist’s entry-level salary in Kashmir is between $80-$100 (Rs 6000- Rs 7500 rupees) per month. Most newspaper and local TV employers refuse to give raises even if a journalist has spent five to ten years at the same organisation.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) highlighted the severity of the situation in its 2017 report, saying Kashmiri reporters work under extreme conditions like "intimidation by the government, low wages, lack of professional recruitment structure, and support system."

"There are multiple factors responsible for the problem but as an academic I believe what can be done is to aware students beforehand about the harsh realities of the field to avoid exploitation later on. But we cannot outrightly discourage our students as well,” Professor Nasir Mirza, who teaches journalism at the University of Kashmir, told TRT World.

According to the IFJ report, in most local recruitments, there are "no appointment letters, no medical benefits, insurance or pensions or provident fund."

A provident fund is similar to a pension fund, a savings scheme, where the employee can take a lump sum of cash upon leaving his employer - often contributed in equal parts by the employee and employee.