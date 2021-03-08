The coronavirus pandemic threatens to derail years of effort and investment that has gone into the fight against tuberculosis (TB), one of the world’s deadliest diseases, if governments don’t take immediate countermeasures, experts say.

No other disease has killed as many people as TB, which is caused by the airborne pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis, even as treatments and drugs have been around for decades.

TB kills 1.4 million people every year, mostly in developing countries like India and Indonesia. But in 2020, Covid-19 related deaths surpassed TB’s casualty count.

Governments around the world have diverted health resources into tracing Covid-19 patients and containing the pandemic, which has battered the global economy and killed more than 2.5 million since it emerged last year.

The number of TB patients registered in nine high-burden countries, which account for 60 percent of all cases, saw a drop of between 16 percent and 41 percent, according to the Stop TB Partnership and US Agency for International Development.

“A 20 percent global drop in TB treatment enrollment pushes the TB response to 2008 levels in terms of people diagnosed and treated,” wrote Dr Harsh Vardhan, India’s Health Minister, and Dr Lucica Ditiu of Stop TB Partnership, in an article they co-authored and published last month.

“Twelve years of hard work and investments are simply lost, and we see ourselves on a difficult path to recovery.”

Besides TB, experts say, efforts to contain other deadly diseases such as malaria and measles face a setback if governments don’t come up with an effective strategy to tackle the challenge.

Still strong after a billion deaths

TB has killed over a billion people in the past 200 years. But scientific progress and the development of antibiotics has helped slow its spread and made treatment possible.

The mortality rate of TB fell 47 percent between 1990 and 2014 due to better international coordination, say the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which backs anti-TB efforts.

A poor man’s disease, it mostly infects those who suffer from malnutrition and live in confined places, which lack proper ventilation and hygienic sewage disposal systems.