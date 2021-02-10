Since Friday, Moscow and Brussels have been busy exchanging stinging messages to each other as each side blames the other for the severing of its relationship.

Last week, Russia expelled diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland, accusing them of participating in pro-Navalny protests. This week, three EU countries have retaliated in kind, expelling Russian diplomats.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell’s recent visit to Moscow, which came after Russian dissident Alexey Navalny’s arrest on his return to the country, did not do any good in healing the growing rift between the sides.

During a heated press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Moscow’s anti-Western press corps, grilled Borrell. Under intense criticism from his European peers, Borrell urged the EU to impose sanctions over Russia.

But experts doubt these will work in changing Russia’s behaviour.

“The EU’s biggest weapon against Russia is its comparative advantage, which is an economic term, [meaning one’s economic strength to produce better and gain more than others]. The EU as a whole will beat Russia clearly in economic terms,” says Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia political analyst.

“But the problem is the EU’s incapability to use its economic power as a joint political bloc against Russia. Could the EU use its economic potential against Russia? Has the European Union really become a union as its name suggests? That’s the real problem when it comes to putting a real pressure over Russia or any other power,” Yalinkilicli tells TRT World.

The EU’s fractured political structure does not allow the bloc, which recently saw the UK leave as a result of the country’s Brexit referendum, to act in a unified fashion to punish its adversaries, according to Yalinkilicli.

That said, EU sanctions do hurt the Russian economy - they contributed to a 4 percent economic decline last year, according to Rosstat, the Russian federal state statistics service. As a result, the Kremlin does not desire a complete break-up with the EU, says Yalinkilicli.

Despite escalating tensions, both sides need each other. Moscow relies on trade with Brussels, while the EU is dependent on Russia’s gas supply.

A throwback to the Cold War

Prior to the Navalny crisis, Russia-EU ties were not in good shape.

Since the explosion of the Ukrainian political crisis in 2014, both political and economic relations have deteriorated between the two sides. “Russia-EU relations have declined to the level of the old Cold War days after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula [from Ukraine] in 2014,” says Yalinkilicli.

While Borrell recently accused Russia of breaking ties with the EU, Lavrov responded by saying that the EU has been breaking with Moscow by overthrowing an elected government in Kiev in 2014 through street protests.

Since the end of the Cold War, Ukraine has acted as an unofficial buffer zone between Russia and the EU. Moscow lost many eastern European nations to the Western bloc with the dissolution of its predecessor state, the Soviet Union.

Since 2014, the Western-backed Ukrainian government and Russian-backed separatists, have been in a political deadlock. The EU imposed sanctions on Russia with the emergence of the Ukrainian conflict.