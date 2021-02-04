A Russian court recently sentenced the Kremlin’s most prominent critic, Alexey Navalny, to three and a half years in jail. Navalny is the third leader of the so-called Snow Revolution — mass protests between 2011-2013 — to be targeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nearly a decade ago, Russia witnessed mass demonstrations led by Navalny, Boris Nemtsov and Sergei Udaltsov demanding fair elections, the release of political prisoners and freedom for political parties and civil organisations.

However, since then, every single one of these men has faced criminal investigations, arrests, alleged poisoning and assassination.

Boris Nemtsov

Boris Nemtsov played a significant part in the introduction of reforms in Russia’s post-Soviet economy. In the 1990s, he served in several roles under President Boris Yeltsin.

Nemtsov was appointed deputy prime minister in the Yeltsin administration in 1997, and continued until Yeltsin dissolved the government.

From 2000 until his death in 2015, he was one of Putin’s most outspoken critics.

Boris Nemtsov was assassinated in February 2015 when he was shot several times from behind while crossing a bridge in Moscow. He was murdered two days before a planned peaceful demonstration against Russian involvement in Ukraine’s civil war and the financial crisis in the country.

Yevgenia Albats, the editor of New Times magazine, said: “He (Nemtsov) was afraid of being killed," after the assassination.

"And he was trying to convince himself, and me, they wouldn't touch him because he was a member of the Russian government, a vice premier, and they wouldn't want to create a precedent. Because, as he said, one time the power will change hands in Russia again, and those who served Putin wouldn't want to create this precedent," she added.

His assassination is one more in a long list of murdered Russian politicians, human rights activists, and journalists in the Putin era.

Sergei Udaltsov

Russian political activist Sergei Stanislavovich Udaltsov is the unofficial leader of the Vanguard of Red Youth (AKM).

He was among the leaders of the Snow Revolution protests against Putin. In 2014, he was sentenced to four and a half years for organising “mass demonstrations” which ended in violence between the police and protesters.

He was released from prison in August 2017. However, a Moscow court gave him a three year parole restriction which prevents him from leaving the capital and attending public events.

In May 2020, Udaltsov was detained by police for a parole violation.

"On May 1 I gave an interview some 100 metres from a site where leftist groups were rallying, so police considered it a violation of my parole condition that bans my participation in public events," Udaltsov said.