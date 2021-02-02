The last few weeks have brought Robinhood, the online trading app, under the spotlight. It’s one of the reasons thousands of retail investors were able to become part of the GameStop craze that has rattled the US stock market.

GameStop runs a chain of video game stores across the US, Europe and Australia. It has been incurring financial losses for a few years as more gamers download new releases rather than take a walk to its outlet to buy a disk.

Its poor financial health meant its share was a target of short-sellers who bet that the value of a company will eventually go down.

Short-sellers borrow shares from brokers and then immediately sell them on the market. When the price is down they buy back the shares cheaply and return them to the broker while pocketing the difference as a profit.

In this case, the short-sellers were large Wall Street hedge funds such as Melvin Capital, which has $8 billion under its management.

This fact rubbed an odd group of traders who mingle and share tips on social media website Reddit. It was on a Reddit forum, r/WallStreetBets, that a bunch of them decided to prop up GameStop, which they saw as an underdog performer beaten down by Wall Street sharks. And so they started to buy the GameStop stocks.

When short-sellers saw that the stock price was rising on the back of a renewed demand from the Reddit crowd, they panicked and also joined the buying spree.

They had to because they needed to cover their short positions, which basically means they desperately had to buy the shares to return them back to the brokers while the price was still reasonable.

A whole lot of people started to join the rally to make a few quick bucks, especially after some Reddit traders shared snapshots of their accounts which showed they had converted an investment of a few thousand dollars into millions within days.

This is where Robinhood and its online trading app buddies come into play. Since it was launched seven years ago, the app has attracted more than 13 million users with its no-commission and easy-to-use appeal.