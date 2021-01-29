Tempers rose after online stock trading platforms temporarily blocked retail investors from buying shares in GameStop, the American video game retailer which is at the centre of a brewing debate around inequalities in the finance world.

Robinhood, Webull Financials, Interactive Brokers and a few others drew sharp criticism from the public and politicians after they said on Thursday that investors can only sell GameStop, Blackberry and a few other volatile stocks but cannot buy them.

On Twitter, the decision was widely seen as a way to help established Wall Street firms that were bleeding money after betting against GameStop.

US lawmakers have called for a hearing to investigate the entire saga with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat senator renowned for her progressive views, saying the restriction imposed by the brokers was “unacceptable”.

In recent weeks, GameStop stock shot through the roof rising more than 600 percent between January 12 and 26.

The unprecedented rally has little to do with a change in the fortunes of the Delaware-based retailer, which has been haemorrhaging money as video games sales via its brick-and-mortar stores have plummeted.

Instead, the rush to buy its shares followed calls on a Reddit forum, r/WallStreetBets, that it was a way to push back against deep-pocketed funds who were shorting “an underdog company”.

By encouraging enough people to buy the stock, they have created an artificial rally, entrapping short-sellers in their own game.

Short-sellers borrow shares from brokers and then immediately sell them in the hope that by the date it’s time to return the shares, the price would have dropped.

They return the shares and pocket the difference as profit.

But if the price of the share starts to go up the short sellers have to buy the shares to cover their positions. That’s exactly what’s happened with GameStop.