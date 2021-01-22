With 25,000 representatives of the national guard standing by as security for the swearing in, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office on Wednesday, promising to protect and defend the US constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.

For any government trying to lobby the United States now, the game has changed significantly. Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Israel will no longer find a State Department or a senate committee that overlooks their abuses of human rights, cheers their self-sabotaging disdain for multilateral agreements, or champions military occupations as the realisation of Biblical prophecy. Those cynical calculations and Western-chauvinist delusions have fallen out of fashion in the executive branch overnight.

For better or worse, Democratic Party is now in control of both houses of congress, and the lawmakers from both parties there now have an even deeper existential dread of white supremacy, even if they were its accomplices during the previous administration.

This is due in no small part to the sight of a Confederate battle flag draped over the shoulder of a rioter who stormed the Capitol on January 6. Diplomats will have to tread with extreme care in Washington DC, lest they fall on the losing side of the ‘’uncivil war’’ that Biden in his inauguration speech said he seeks to end. He may fail to end it, but that doesn’t mean foreign capitals can expect that failure to result in the shrinking of American imperial power.

Absent former President Donald Trump as their cyber ringleader, encouraging or promoting far right radicalism in opposition to Biden’s administration, will only earn those governments a clique of unreliable and deceitful partners whose main priority will be staying one step ahead of an overwhelming suppressive response from the federal government.

For Islamophobic governments like Narendra Modi’s India, diplomatic postures towards the US that would seek to make alliances with nativist and white nationalist groups there follow the flawed logic that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. And Modi’s embrace of Trumpism during the last four years is an example of that thinking. In the end, however, it leaves everyone involved with unreliable friends tied together by circumstance, not by values.

Foreign powers could do well to follow the example of the Ottoman Empire during the American Civil War, when Sultan Abdulaziz expressed support for the maintenance of the Union against the slaveholding rebels, and signed a commercial treaty in 1862 with the US even when its survival was not assured for anyone, especially the Americans fighting it. By the end of war, Abdulaziz’s foresight had proven right.

At the same time, British Empire, while refusing to support the rebellion outright, watched the conflict with an eye to see how they could benefit from the shattering of the American republic. And British merchants provided safe harbour for Confederate smugglers and shipping. That turned out to be a bad and embarrassing bet, especially for British aristocrats who admired the South’s feudal social protocols and the pedigree of its slave-driving planter elite.

There are serious echoes of that conflict today in Washington DC in the now departing phalanxes of national guard troops, as well as in news stories that use the words ‘’insurrection’’ and ‘’sedition.’’ And the US Defense Department is poised to polish itself into a reformed, anti-racist fighting force.

“The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies, but we can't do that if some of those enemies lie with our own ranks," Retired US army General Lloyd Austin III, Biden’s pick for Secretary of Defense, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. If confirmed, Austin would become the first Black secretary of defence.

“This [extremism] has no place in the military of the United States of America. I will fight hard to stamp out sexual assault and to rid our ranks of racists and extremists and to create a climate where everyone fit and willing has the opportunity to serve.’’

It’s impossible to know if the unprecedented presence of armed soldiers to oversee the transition of power, turning downtown Washington DC into a maze of checkpoints, was what prevented attacks against the inauguration by domestic extremist groups who consider Biden’s election fraudulent. Federal law enforcement had feared a repeat of the deadly riot at the US Capitol that briefly delayed the certification of Biden’s election.

At least one right-wing extremist group, the Proud Boys, seems to be dismayed by former President Donald Trump’s decision to leave office at all, boarding Air Force One and returning to his Florida estate. As his four children shed tears nearby at the sight of their defeated father, Trump stammered out words of conciliation about Biden.

‘’I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular,’’ Trump told supporters in a farewell address at Andrews Air Force Base.

That must have been jarring to the Proud Boys who are now facing charges over their participation in the Capitol riot on January 6 that attempted to stop the certification of Biden’s election. They are disappointed that they and their comrades did not get a last minute presidential pardon.

“It really is important for us all to see how much Trump betrayed his supporters this week. We are nationalists 1st and always,’’ read one post on the Proud Boys’ Telegram channel, the New York Times reported. ‘’Trump was just a man and as it turns out an extraordinarily weak one at the end.”

Trump’s inability to transform into the vengeful god-king the nationalists saw him as, is, to put it mildly, not surprising. Politicians are just people, and sometimes they get tired of hearing the sound of their own voice, especially when the sound of their own voice has brought serious financial and legal liabilities. The Proud Boys can’t help Trump rehabilitate his brand, now tarnished by its connection to the threatening of lawmakers’ lives.

Biden spent his first hours reversing policies Trump’s biggest fans had loved. He removed the ban on travel from some of the poorest Muslim countries; he rejoined the Paris Climate Accords and he ended the construction of Trump’s infamous ‘’wall’’ along the US-Mexico border. He also said Trump left him a ‘’generous’’ letter.

But even as the former president’s most fervent supporters, who chanted ‘’No Trump! No Peace,’’ while destroying Black Lives Matter signs in downtown DC, wake up to an eviction from the fever-dreams of Trumpism, the US is no closer to unity in the face of economic collapse, racial tension, a merciless pandemic and the proliferation of fantastical conspiracy theories that try to make sense of a vast and menacing world as the result of a single sinister and expansive plot.

Biden acknowledged those challenges in his inauguration address.

‘’I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days. I know that the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new,’’ the new president said. ‘’Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we all are created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.’’