Does Russian President Vladimir Putin own a $1 billion giant mansion on the coast of the Black Sea? According to a video, the answer is a firm yes.

The 113-minute documentary-style film, which makes this startling claim, was released by the team of Putin’s fiercest critic, Alexei Navalny, less than two days after he was detained in Russia.

The video purportedly shows the financial records of the palace. It says the private estate is 39 times the size of Monaco and has been kept as “Putin’s biggest secret”.

Calling it “the biggest bribe in history,” the investigation team claims that the private residence spans between 7,800 hectares (about 19,300 acres) in Russia's southern Black Sea coast, while nearly 30 square miles of land around the residence is also controlled by Russia's domestic intelligence. The airspace above is restricted, so is the coast within one mile, according to the video.

"It is the most secretive and well-guarded facility in Russia, without exaggeration," Navalny said in the video.

"This isn't a country house, it’s not a cottage, it's not a residence — it's an entire city, or rather a kingdom. It has impregnable fences, its own port, its own security, a church, its own permit system, a no-fly zone, and even its own border checkpoint. It's like a separate state inside of Russia. And in this state there is a single and irreplaceable czar. Putin."

The release of the investigation came at a critical time: it is less than two days following Navalny’s arrest at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and just as the opposition leader’s supporters plan street protests to take place this weekend.

On Jan 17, the Russian opposition activist returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for the near-deadly poisoning by a chemical warfare agent for five months. This was when he started his investigation on Putin’s private estate. As he and his supporters had expected, Navalny was not able to step outside the airport a free man. More than a million people watched him being arrested on a livestream.

His staff posted his last message to Russians before he was taken away: “Take to the streets.”