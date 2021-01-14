When a country fights a war for its territorial integrity, it counts on every form of support it can get - especially military and diplomatic.

Last year’s conflict in the South Caucasus between Armenia and Azerbaijan put a spotlight on Baku’s close relations with Pakistan and Turkey.

Turkish-made drones helped Azerbaijan push out Armenian forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was at the center of the military escalation.

Simultaneously, Pakistan openly backed Azerbaijan’s position to defend a region recognised internationally as part its territory.

“Lending a voice of support in a regional conflict in normal times is one thing. But when a country is actually at war then who stands with it attains a much greater importance - even if it's just diplomatic backing,” said Khalid Rahman, the head of Institute of Policy Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey have continuously backed each other on various international forums on national interest matters such as Kashmir, Cyprus and Nagorno-Karabakh, he said.

This was evident in this week’s meeting between their foreign ministers in Islamabad. A joint declaration expressed concern over Indian attempts to “change the demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir” and called for resolving the “Cyprus issue.”

Since the 1970s, the island of Cyprus has been divided into Greek Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Successive Pakistani governments have backed Anakra’s position on the issue.

Azerbaijan, a Shia Muslim and Turkic-speaking country, has had close ties with Pakistan and Turkey since it became an independent state after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Pakistan was second after Turkey to recognise Azerbaijan as an independent country in the early 1990s. At the same time, Pakistan is the only country which does not recognise Armenia - a step it has taken in solidarity with Baku.