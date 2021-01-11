William Gibson’s 1984 cyberpunk novel Neuromancer begins when a cyborg hacker named Henry Case betrays his bosses. They punish him by chemically frying the hardware embedded in his body that once let him ‘’jack’’ into networks and steal data for a living in this dystopia set in the middle of the 21st century. The world is recovering from a nuclear war between the US and the Soviet Union.

Case’s former patrons leave him to languish, morose and broke, unable to work and unable to get his cybernetic fix. He’s as useless to the criminal underworld as a bricked-by-microwave iPhone is to an Instagram influencer. Case goes to cyborg repair shops, but none of them can help him and end his ex-communication from the electromagnetic ether.

In 2021, a similar dystopian fate has befallen the president of the United States. On Friday, Twitter deleted Donald Trump’s account. When he tried to jump onto associated handles, Twitter fried those, too. His brain had become welded to the platform, into which he would ‘’jack in’’ every morning and get his rush of dopamine from the tens of thousands of retweets and likes, the replies that called him a messiah and the replies that called him a monster.

The loss of his social media is going to cause serious psychological withdrawal for America’s cyborg president. He’s been deprived of what Gibson called the calming, time-slicing ‘’consensual hallucination’’ of being an extremely online Console Cowboy.

‘’The less dopamine you have in your system, you wind up in a mental place where nothing seems to fit,’’ Tom Wilson, a psychology researcher at The New School in New York City, told TRT World. ‘’The attention he got from social media triggered a neurochemical response in Trump’s brain, just like it does in anybody.’’

Dopamine is sometimes known as the ‘’happiness chemical,’’ and when our brains release it, it can help us reconcile ourselves to unpleasant realities. And that unpleasant reality this week is a second impeachment process against him, under charges of fomenting insurrection. He won’t have social media to cut the sting of being the first president to face impeachment twice, or even potential removal from office before his term ends on January 20. Congress may also bar from seeking the presidency again in 2024.

‘’The rushes of dopamine Trump got from social media helped him convince himself he was living in a world where he was always winning,’’ Wilson added. ‘’Without those rushes, reality is going to start coming back at him with a vengeance. Beyond depression, he’s likely to start feeling more paranoid. If someone offers him a plea deal and it’s not exactly what he wants, the lack of dopamine will mean he’ll reject the deal.’’

Twitter (and Facebook) banned him for what it said was an on-going plot to stoke violence with his account, after encouraging his supporters to march on the US Capitol and overrun it. His supporters brought weapons and even plastic handcuffs to take lawmakers hostage. Trump had used his Twitter account to convince them that the election was stolen by Democrats, and that anybody who didn’t recognize he won was a traitor.

Federal authorities have arrested around a hundred people suspected of participating in the destruction, combing through the mountain of evidence the people who breached the building left themselves. The yearning for dopamine hits was so strong that hundreds felt the need to record their own crime spree.

As of Monday, the riot has left six dead. Police shot and killed one protester, one was crushed to death in the stampede, and two others died of heart attacks; one Capitol Police officer reportedly beaten by rioters succumbed to his wounds Saturday morning. Another officer who responded to the crisis killed himself, also on Saturday.

“We are lucky, more than anything else, there wasn’t a large death toll,” extremism expert Peter Simi told The Atlantic. “It could have been far, far worse. The idea of taking folks who have committed treason prisoner, those are ideas that are widely circulating in [far-right] circles. All the Democratic lawmakers and any of the Republicans that have criticised Trump or not fully supported Trump would be eligible.”