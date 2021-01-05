WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN passes $3.2B budget for 2021 despite US and Israeli objections
Washington had raised objections against including money to commemorate the outcome of 2001's Durban conference against racism that also criticised Israel and likened Zionism to racism.
UN passes $3.2B budget for 2021 despite US and Israeli objections
The General Assembly hall is seen at the UN Headquarters in New York City. / Reuters Archive
January 5, 2021

After down-to-the-wire negotiations, United Nations members have adopted a budget for 2021 that is higher than what Secretary General Antonio Guterres proposed and was strongly opposed by the Trump administration.

Washington had raised objections for including money to commemorate the outcome of a 2001 conference in South Africa that it claimed was anti-Semitic and anti-Israel.

The UN’s regular operating budget is usually approved by consensus before Christmas, but this year contentious negotiations kept diplomats sparring until New Year’s Eve. 

While many countries that had compromised on a variety of issues thought consensus had been achieved, the United States called for a vote over funding to commemorate the Durban Declaration and Program of Action adopted at the World Conference Against Racism.

READ MORE: Israel demolished over 700 Palestinian buildings in 2020

Durban conference

The $3.231 billion budget was then approved by the UN General Assembly last Thursday by a vote of 167-2 with the United States and Israel voting “no.”

US Ambassador Kelly Craft accused the world body of extending “a shameful legacy of hate, anti-Semitism, and anti-Israel bias” by supporting an official event during the next General Assembly session, which starts in September, commemorating the Durban outcome.

The Durban conference was dominated by clashes over the Middle East and the legacy of slavery, and the US and Israel walked out during the meeting over a draft resolution that singled out Israel for criticism and likened Zionism to racism. 

That language was dropped in the final documents.

Craft said it was ironic that while the General Assembly was eagerly endorsing “two decades of dishonesty and division,” the Trump administration was bringing Israel and Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, together “and bridging age-old divides between people.”

Recommended

READ MORE: Israeli prosecutors spell out allegations against PM Netanyahu

'Overcome disagreements or disputes'

On December 29, long after the usual adoption of the budget, General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir had written to member states urging them to “make every effort to overcome disagreements or disputes.”

He warned that “if member states fail to reach an agreement, the consequences on the work of the United Nations will be dire.” He said, for example, that all UN activities would be disrupted and all personnel would be asked to halt any activity except the minimum to ensure the safety of UN personnel and assets.

The budget that was adopted two days later was slightly higher than the $3.07 billion regular budget for 2020, and it was higher than the $2.99 billion Secretary-General Guterres proposed in October.

The UN regular budget is funded by a sliding scale of assessments from member states, with the United States, as the world’s leading economic power, paying the largest share, 25  percent.

Guterres wrote to the 193 UN member states in September that UN operations were under great pressure due to lagging payments and a “deepening liquidity crisis,” exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq, commenting on the 2021 budget, said Monday “the secretary-general continues to call for member states to pay in full and on time to prevent the sort of liquidity problems we have faced in recent years.”

READ MORE: Israeli forces injure over a dozen Palestinians in the occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit