Ten years since the popular uprisings that shook the Arab world, there continues to be a shortage of satisfying explanations for the rebellions’ dashed dreams and failure to achieve democratic gains the masses hoped for. Living standards have not drastically improved, as the material conditions which triggered the protests continue to linger.

As witnessed in states like Egypt, Syria, and Libya, the spectre of counter-revolution looms large. Bahrainis were crushed by their Saudi-backed monarchy. Embroiled in civil war, Yemen is a humanitarian disaster. The region, long viewed as a chessboard and its people pawns in the grand theatre of geopolitics, has seen various foreign actors apply their thumbs to the scale.

Bearing a long-view of political and social transformation in mind, TRT World spoke with Gilbert Achcar, Professor of Development Studies and International Relations at SOAS, University of London, to discuss the hopes and shortcomings of those momentous uprisings sparked a decade ago by distressed Tunisian street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi.

As we commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Arab Spring, how would you describe the current balance sheet of those regional upheavals from the Maghreb to the Mashriq?

Gilbert Achcar: If we have to draw any kind of balance sheet of where it stands ten years later, it is obvious that compared to the hopes the initial uprisings in 2011 created and the euphoria at that time, there has been a big disappointment.

A more sober assessment of the situation in 2011 would be that what was called the Arab Spring could only be the initial phase of a protracted, long-term political revolutionary process in the region, which would inevitably go through ups and downs, periods of revolution and counter-revolution.

If you bear that in mind, then what happened over these ten years fits clearly in this picture. Of course, some of the setbacks have been tragic, especially in Syria and Yemen, where you had civil wars and foreign interventions.

Overall, the region has continuously seen the eruption of new social protests. The first phase ended with counter-revolutionary setbacks starting from 2013. Five years later, we saw the beginning of a new upsurge that started in Sudan in December 2018 and spread to Algeria, Lebanon, and Iraq in 2019.

All this conforms to the expectation based on the diagnosis that this is a deeply rooted structural crisis that won’t subside unless there is a radical overhaul of the social and political structures in the region. Short of that, the turmoil will continue and no political stability is possible.

That long view of history when it comes to events of political and social transformation is important. Especially when after states like Egypt, Libya and Syria endured counter-revolutionary setbacks, the refrain was that perhaps the old regime was better than the nightmare that came after. Why is that misguided?

GA: The argument that ‘it was better before’ can be understood in various ways. There was recently a poll taken in various countries in the region, showing majorities saying that the situation now is worse than before, and not only where you have wars – Libya, Syria, and Yemen. Take Egypt for instance, the situation there is worse today than it was under Mubarak.

But the same poll shows that majorities do not regret the uprisings. The issue is that the uprisings signal the beginning of a change that is badly needed, in a situation that was completely blocked historically. However, as long as the kind of change that is needed did not occur anywhere, the situation is bound to keep worsening.

In any event, the explosion of 2011 is the outcome of the kind of regimes that you had before. To say that it was better before is illogical – because that ‘before’ is what led to the explosion, and to believe that it could have lasted forever is another illusory view.

In your book Morbid Symptoms, you discuss mainstream misinterpretations of a process that began in 2011 as being centred on “democratic transitions”. Such narratives tended to gloss over the significance of economic trends - particularly how neoliberal reforms in the 1990s upended the social contract for the vast majority in the region. How important is that dynamic in driving the rebellions?

GA: The use of “social contract” is misfortunate in this context. The origin of the formula refers to people’s sovereignty, and there was no contract: you had regimes that maintained a certain level of minimal welfare to carry on their authoritarian or despotic rule without provoking excessive popular anger.

The view of the Arab Spring as a “democratic transition” was a superficial reading of what was happening because the conditions for such a transition can be very different indeed from one part of the world to another. If you take countries like South Korea, Turkey, or Brazil, their transition came after years of industrialisation, and it represented the adaptation of the political system to a more modernised and developed economy.

In the Arab region, on the other hand, the uprisings did not come at the culminating point of some fast phase of development or industrialisation – they came after decades of reduced growth, translating into very high unemployment figures. The world’s highest rates of youth unemployment have been in the Middle East and North Africa for a few decades.

That’s a crucial clue to understanding the regional explosion, which makes it very different from “democratic transitions” that happened in other parts of the world. What you have in the Arab region is a systemic blockage, which can only be overcome by a radical structural change of the social and political nature of the state system in the region.

Neoliberalism alone is not an adequate explanation – it’s a very important factor, no doubt about that – but the workings of neoliberalism depend on the countries where they happen. In India or Turkey, for instance, the results were quite different from what you had in the Arab countries.

It is neoliberalism combined with the structural features of the region – the nature of the state system – that produced the blockage and the crisis. And that’s why the way out of the crisis in the region does not consist of a mere change of economic policy.

Even though it was eventually crushed in places like Egypt and Syria, as you mentioned we saw another wave of uprisings in Sudan and Algeria, suggesting that the material conditions that originally gave rise to the revolts continue to persist. But structural impediments remain entrenched too. Did the military coup in Egypt for example, signal to democratic forces that any path towards fundamental change must include a strategy that tackles the ‘deep state’?

GA: Egypt is one of three countries in the region where the military is the main political institution – in the sense that the armed forces determine the country’s politics. They are the regime’s core. What happened in Egypt in 2011 and later only affected the tip of the iceberg – the civilian facade of the regime – but did not alter the fundamental role of the military. And they seized the first opportunity to take back full control of political power.

But in a long-term revolutionary process, there is always a learning curve. In the second wave of uprisings, the two other military-controlled states in the region – Sudan and Algeria – the popular movements, unlike what happened in Egypt in 2011 and 2013, have had no illusions whatsoever about the military. They have been very conscious that the army constitutes the core of the regime that “the people want to overthrow” as in the famous chant, and that this requires to dismantle military control of political power and replace it with civilian power, which is a basic condition for democracy.