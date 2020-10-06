Canada’s decision to suspend the export of drone components to Turkey, citing reports that they are being used in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, has triggered a debate about how rich countries treat different conflicts.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a border conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh since late last month.

The region is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan’s territory but the Armenian military has occupied it since the 1990s. The two sides have fought bloody wars over the mountainous enclave.

Azerbaijan has historically been close to Turkey while Armenia is receiving diplomatic support from Russia, raising concerns that Ankara and Moscow, who are already on opposing sides in Libya and Syria, can be drawn into another protracted conflict.

Azerbaijani officials have accused Armenia of targeting civilian settlements in places such as its second-largest city of Ganja, which was attacked with artillery shells and rockets over the weekend.

Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani President, said in an interview, that Turkish drones have helped bring down casualties in the conflict.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, said on Monday that Ottawa was suspending export permits for sophisticated drone cameras to Turkey, which makes its own drones but uses some imported components.

The decision drew immediate rebuke from Ankara and independent observers who see it as a double-standard, especially considering that Canada has continued to supply lethal-weapons to Saudi Arabia, which uses them against poverty-stricken Yemen.

“Canada's decision is an indicator of its double standards regarding Azerbaijan's rightful struggle to liberate its lands from Armenian occupation for the past three decades as the country continues to export arms to countries militarily involved in the Yemen conflict, even though it has come under criticism by the UN for doing so,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in its statement.

Samuel Ramani, an international relations analyst, says that Canada’s differing response to Saudi Arabia and Turkey is a “striking contradiction.”