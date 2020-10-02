A month ago, the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with Israel. The deal signing was received with much acclaim by the United States as its key broker, kicking off talks of the sale of American F-35 stealth fighters to the UAE.

The next-generation fighter's makers have previously boasted that the F-35's revolutionary technology ensures a radar signature the size of a golf ball, ensuring stealth on critical missions, years ahead of other stealth fighters used worldwide.

But concerns have been raised that selling the F-35 to countries in cooperation with Russia or other unallied states could provide opponents with crucial data to improve detection and targeting of F-35.

Israel publicly opposed the sale, stating that it would undermine its security standing in the region. Maintaining Israel’s military edge has been a cornerstone of US foreign policy since the 1960s, and enshrined in its law since 2008.

As a reward for the UAE’s compliance however, the Trump administration is endeavouring to find a way to sell the F-35 fighter jets. At a hefty $100 million per plane, a possible deal represents a significant windfall to the United States defence industry amid a flagging economy and ahead of US presidential elections.

But little attention has been given to the immediate impact and risks of selling advanced fighter jets to the UAE, given its dismal human rights record, and countless alleged war crimes to its name.

For starters, the UAE worked actively with Erik Prince, infamous founder of the Blackwater mercenary outfit accused of several human rights violations and war crimes.

After rebranding his company as the Frontier Services Group with a Chinese majority stake, Prince helped the United Arab Emirates train a South American mercenary army to fight for the Saudi-UAE coalition war in Yemen for $529 million.

In 2013, Prince sold a majority share of FSG to the Chinese. His new overseer, billionaire Chang Xhenming, is particularly close to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Over the past six years, tens of thousands of people – mostly civilians – have been killed in the Yemen conflict, according to aid organisations.

From the US to the UAE, only to end up in China

DarkMatter, a UAE surveillance and intelligence group employing former US intelligence operatives to conduct illegal surveillance on world leaders and crack down on dissidents, is one such case. Dark Matter was also hired by the Saudi Royal family to spy on murdered Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, and played a key role in building the Kingdom’s intelligence and espionage capabilities.

The secretive company has also brought the UAE into good standing with other nations with no regard for human rights. The suspect business took part in the Arab Future Cities Conference in November 2015, where it presented a vision of smarter, tech-driven cities. This caught the eye of Chinese officials. More intelligent cities meant Big Brother-esque widespread surveillance was installed throughout the UAE.

In suspect timing, the Memorandum of Understanding also took place right before China scaled up its total surveillance and crackdown on Uighurs in Xinjiang, China.

Only two years later on April 25 2017, DarkMatter signed a Global Strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei, a leading Chinese company, for the same ‘Big Data’ systems and ‘Smart City’ solutions.

Treacherous Webs

Carbyne, another espionage and surveillance company co-owned by the late alleged paedophile billionaire, Jeffery Epstein alongside members of the Israeli political and intelligence establishment, benefited immensely from Erik Prince’s involvement with the UAE’s DarkMatter.