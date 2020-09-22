A few years ago when the Italian mobsters decided to register a company in the UK to move their illegal funds, they didn’t bother themselves with too much detail.

They registered a company called Magnolia Fundaction UK and nominated a director with an Italian name II Ladro di Gailline, which translated into “The Chicken Thief”. If that wasn’t enough, they mentioned his profession as a tuffatore, which means a ‘fraudster’.

Another director registered his address in Italian that translated into “0, Street of the 40 Theives” in some fictional Italian city of “Ali Babba”.

Over the years, journalists and NGOs have highlighted the ease with which people can register companies in the UK without drawing attention of the regulators.

Take another example: Oliver Bullough, an investigative journalist, exposed the vulnerability of the system by registering a company named ‘Crooked Crook Crook Limited’. No one flagged the name and he received the relevant documents in 36 hours.

The recently leaked documents of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), an arm of the US Treasury, has once again highlighted the role of the UK's financial system in helping money launderers.

The leaks are based on Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), which some of the leading global banks filed with FinCEN between 1999 and 2017. Banks file SARs if they suspect that a transaction can violate a law - especially the US regulations for sanctions.

More than 3,200 companies, which surfaced in the SARs were registered in the UK - more than any other country.

Most of them are shell companies. A shell company is a fictitious entity, which basically exists on paper. Although some businesses use them for legitimate purposes, they also work as a conduit to hide ill-gotten wealth.

Shell companies are often a way to obscure the source of money made from bribery, embezzlement, kickbacks and political donations.

A joint study by the World Bank and the UN Office of Drugs and Crime analysed 213 big corruption scandals and found that shell companies had a role in 70 percent of the cases.

That the UK has surfaced so prominently in the FinCEN leaks wouldn’t come as a surprise for experts who have been voicing concern over the lax British regulations for years.