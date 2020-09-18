The absence of a collective response to develop and widely distribute a coronavirus vaccine, has raised concerns that rich countries can gobble up the drug supply to meet the needs of their own citizens.

A group of rich countries, representing 13 percent of the world’s population, have reserved around half of the vaccine supply already, according to Oxfam.

The United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, Hong Kong and Macau, Japan, Switzerland and Israel have signed deals with manufacturers to get their hands on 51 percent of doses when production starts.

This is happening when the World Health Organisation (WHO) is struggling to convince governments to join its COVAX initiative, which seeks to make vaccine doses available to rich and poor countries alike.

Launched earlier this year, COVAX wants wealthy countries to pool funds together, which can be used to develop and scale up vaccine production. In return, the rich countries would have a guaranteed supply for between 10 percent and 50 percent of their population.

The initiative basically subsidises the supply of doses to dozens of poor countries where up to 20 percent of the population will receive the vaccine. This way, the WHO can guarantee a market for vaccines to manufacturers and negotiate a fair price.

But the Financial Times recently reported that WHO has faced hurdles in getting commitments from rich countries.

WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has asked governments to join the initiative.

“While there is a wish amongst leaders to protect their own people first, the response to this pandemic has to be collective,” he said.

According to the organisation, nine vaccine candidates have reached phase 3 trials, including four from China, and three from the US.