It is crucial for people to follow social distancing and quarantining guidelines once diagnosed with Covid-19, after all, these are measures which help combat the spread of this highly infectious virus.

However, many are becoming increasingly reluctant to share their Covid-19 test results with relatives or recent contacts.

So, what is the psychology behind hiding a positive diagnosis from others?

Professor Mehmet Sungur, a psychiatrist and former President of the European Association of Behaviour and Cognitive Psychotherapy, spoke to TRT World about why people tend to hide their diagnoses.

As the world passes through a crisis of this magnitude, he says, it is finding ways to cope with this invisible enemy.

Sungur says that first and foremost, it is someone’s basic right to limit information about their illnesses. However, in this case, it is not acceptable to conceal positive test results, especially when it can determine the lives of others.

The Psychological reasons why people hide a diagnosis

“Our lives are more about how we perceive what is happening to us than what happens to us,” says Sungur.

People can be triggered by a variety of emotions, such as anger, guilt, sadness, panic, confusion, and also embarrassment. According to the professor, these negative feelings prevent people from talking about their situation.

Another reason for hiding a positive Covid-19 result, is “the fear of being judged,” the professor says.

Sungur says a “just-world” hypothesis is behind the fear of being judged. In other words, if something happens to people, it comes from the perception that they deserved the things that happened to them.

People could judge themselves leading to self-criticism. “First the individual criticises himself and then he is afraid that the outside world will judge him,” the professor added.

Nur Soylu Yalcinkaya, an Assistant Professor at the Bogazici University Psychology department says, “we know that in general people worry about uncertainty and find strategies to deal with such threatening situations.”

She says that for example, “the fact that they show no symptoms may lead people to question the accuracy of the diagnosis. Expressing the diagnosis aloud and sharing it with others is a situation that increases anxiety as it makes the diagnosis ‘real’ and prevents pretending that there is no disease.”

In addition, she says people who are diagnosed with Covid-19 may experience fear that they will be excluded, labelled by their environment, and be ostracised long term, even after a full recovery.