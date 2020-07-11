It has been 25 years since the Serbian military killed over 8,000 Bosniak Muslims in a manner that constituted a genocide, according to the United Nations.

Using excavators and bulldozers, Serbian forces dug deep pits and buried bodies by piling them up by the dozen in several mass graves.

A year after the genocide, the search for missing persons grew desperate but no one knew what fate they had met. In July 1996, however, Amor Masovic, who was part of a UN-approved team of war crime investigators, discovered a "surface mass grave" in which 266 bodies were found. All the victims were Bosniak Muslims who were killed by Serbian forces in cold blood.

In the years that followed, more mass graves were uncovered across the country. Some Bosnians narrated different versions of how quite so many of the graves were found. One of the most intriguing oral histories on the search for mass graves featured blue butterflies and Artemisia, a weed that commonly grows in graveyards.

In Bosnia, a few years after the genocide, some villages and towns witnessed a sudden surge of blue butterflies. In a bizarre turn of events, this swarm led investigators to mass graves.

Although the claim sounds mythic, a Bosnian author, Zeynep Hamzic, wrote an article in August 2015, in which he stated that out of "500 mass graves that were found in Bosnia, 300 were found with the help of blue butterflies".

A profile of senior forensic anthropologist, Margaret Cox, published in 2004 by the British publication The Independent, touches upon the correlation between butterflies and mass graves - the claim, though, does not come from Cox. The author of the article, Harriet Warner, was simply paraphrasing Cox as saying "butterflies are the by-product of what she terms 'geophysical anomaly.' We know it by its common name: a mass grave."

TRT World reached out to Cox to directly verify the claim but did not hear back from the forensic anthropologist until this article was published.

Amor Masovic, a Bosnian politician and a leading mass graves investigator, told TRT World that none of the mass graves his team uncovered had anything to do with the flying creatures.

The process of excavation

"Some mass graves were on the surface, some were in deep natural pits, some in inaccessible forest lands, caves, canyons, water reservoirs, waste landfills, even septic tanks," Masovic said.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Institute for Islamic Tradition of Bosniaks in 2015, Masovic gave a detailed description about how these graves were uncovered.