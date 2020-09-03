Pakistan has decided to release hundreds of female prisoners incarcerated in various prisons for petty crimes like theft.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the decision on Wednesday after months of lobbying by human rights groups and a ruling by the country’s top court.

In April, the supreme court had expressed concern that prisoners in overcrowded jails could become victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, 1,890 prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 and at least 3 have lost their lives to the virus, according to the Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), which lobbies for prison reforms.

“Most of the female prison population in Pakistan is incarcerated for drug offences and theft. In both the situations, they are never high level members of a crime ring and mostly their families are involved in the crime,” Sana Farrukh, who works for JPP, tells TRT World.

With Prime Minister Khan stepping in to ease the plight of women in prisons, activists hope it will help bring improvement to the prison system.

Pakistan’s prison population is estimated to be more than 77,000, with a majority of the inmates living in cramped conditions. Most of the prisons have an occupation rate of more than 130 percent.

Earlier this year, a commission formed to look into the conditions of the prisons found that HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis are rampant within the inmates.

One reason behind the prisons being so overcrowded has to do with the high number of undertrial cases, says Farrukh. “Nearly 67 percent of the prison population is undertrial.”

Most of the female prisoners have been incarcerated without being convicted, she says.