The move by the Trump administration to lift a three-decade-old arms embargo for the Greek Cypriot administration for one year, has been condemned by Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for increasing tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

From October 1, the US will remove hurdles for one year on the sale or transfer of "non-lethal defence articles and defence services."

Why was there an embargo in the first place?

It all started in 1974 when the military junta in Greece backed a coup by Greek nationalists in Cyprus. It was hoped that the move would lead to an ‘enosis’, or union with Greece - a longstanding dream amongst hardcore nationalists.

Just five days later, however, Turkey launched an operation to protect the ethnic Turkish community on the island which feared a nationalist takeover.

Turkey had legal grounds to act under the Treaty of Guarantee signed in 1960 signed between Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

The treaty ensured that the guarantor countries could act to preserve peace on the islands.

The Turkish community fearing the two dictatorial governments uniting appealed to Ankara which ensured that communal violence did not result in the ethnic cleansing of the Turkish population.

The failed ‘enosis’ bid led to a regime change in Athens, however, the conflict the old regime sparked paralysed Cyprus.

Fast forward to 1987, the US sought to encourage both sides on the island to return to the negotiating table and stop any possible militarisation of the Island. They imposed an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration.

Back then, the US sought to mediate between the two sides.

Now, the US has seemingly foregone the diplomatic route and decided to take the first step in further militarising the island.

The arms embargo was initially lifted by the US Congress in December 2019 and now the Trump administration has taken the first step towards further encouraging the Greek Cypriot administration to forgo diplomacy.

Although Pompeo has urged all sides to lower tensions in the region, the latest move by the Trump administrations to lift the embargo seems to suggest a contradictory approach to peace in the region.

The significance of the step and Ankara’s reaction to the move will likely have wide-ranging implications for the eastern Mediterranean.