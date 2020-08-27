US special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey has arrived in Turkey with an accompanying delegation to discuss the latest efforts to resolve the nine-year conflict in Syria.

Jeffrey's plane landed at Ankara's Esenboga Airport on Wednesday at 1600GMT (7 pm local time) from Geneva.

"We have exciting developments on the Syrian account," Jeffrey told reporters at the airport.

Underlining that the Syrian Constitutional Committee's third round of meetings had begun in Geneva, Jeffrey said: "It was a good start, much helped by Turkey's encouragement of all members of the Constitutional Committee, particularly the opposition."

Jeffrey said that though the coronavirus tests of some members of the committee are yet to come in, he was hopeful that the body would continue to move on the political path and not stop progress.

"The military phase of this conflict needs to end. There is no more ground to be gained by the regime. The regime needs to return to the negotiating table and deal with the rest of the international community. That's our priority," he said, adding that he would discuss these issues with Turkish officials during his visit.

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on Tuesday said the US had sided with terrorist organisations instead of its NATO ally Turkey, Jeffrey said that the US is "a close ally of Turkey. We proved our value in many fields outside of Syria."

He reminded that on October 17, 2019 – the ninth day of Turkey's cross-border anti-terror Peace Spring Operation – a US delegation had arrived in Ankara and reached an agreement with Turkey on its efforts in northern Syria.