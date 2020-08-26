A South African court has ruled that a Kuwaiti firm could ship thousands of sheep to the Middle East, dealing a blow to animal welfare activists seeking to ban such exports on concerns that extreme heat could kill the animals en route.

In the high court case, South Africa's National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) sought an interim injunction to prevent Kuwaiti livestock exporter Al Mawashi from sailing a vessel loaded with sheep out of South Africa's East London port.

In papers filed with the court, the NSPCA said cramped spaces and extreme heat had led to some animals being "cooked alive" on similar voyages across the Equator during the summer months.

The court ruled on Tuesday that Al Mawashi could transport up to 56,000 sheep on the vessel "to destinations in the Middle East."

It gave no reason for dismissing the NSPCA's concern but ordered the government to ensure the transport of sheep and loading onto the vessel was in compliance with World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) regulations.