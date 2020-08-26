What began as a mutiny by the Malian armed forces on the 18 of August, only 15 km outside of the country's capital in the town of Kati, quickly snowballed into a full-blown military intervention as the day went on. It ultimately led to the toppling of the government.

By midnight, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, also known as IBK, and several of his cabinet members, had resigned.

"The army are liberators and have liberated the country from a President who has put national interests beneath his personal interests and those of his family," says Obertan Tiguida Dite Ty-Cherie, the President of the Nyeleni Women's Association of Mali.

"IBK has gone to great lengths to undermine the national interest by selling off assets and mass corruption," added Cherie, speaking to TRT World over the phone.

Months of protests that started with two rounds of disputed parliamentary elections between March and April resulted in the second military intervention in ten years for Mali.

When Malian security forces loyal to IBK fired at protestors, killing more than 11 people, they failed to end the protests. Instead, they further galvanised them, emboldening the opposition.

The country's political opposition and civil society had united under a coalition called 'The Movement-Gathering of Patriotic Forces' (M5-RFP). A grouping of disparate voices, M5-RFP, saw their frustrations vocalised by an influential imam, Mahmoud Dicko.

Pape Diallo, an activist from the M5-RFP coalition, described the tensions as permeating "all the sectors of society."

"There were no more options for a crisis exit dialogue between the IBK regime and the M5-RFP," said Diallo speaking to TRT World.

Weak governance and loss of sovereignty

Malian society has endured almost a decade of a broadly unstable political environment. A takeover of the northern half of the country by separatists nearly gave way to the total takeover of the country by 'jihadi' orientated groups which led to foreign intervention.

In the face of IBK's government, which to many Malians seemed bereft of ideas and was unable to provide answers to some of the country's most pressing needs, Dicko's spiritual leadership and mobilising power saw crowds filling the streets in numbers not seen for decades.

"Billions of dollars have been diverted from the Malian army, and no one knows where it's gone," says Cherie adding that, "thousands of soldiers have died in their fight against insurgency in the North of Mali. When IBK arrived in power, only one part of the country had problems, now more than two-thirds of the country has conflicts."

It is still unclear in which direction the Malian military officers, led by Colonel Ismael Wague, will shape the country. Nevertheless, in their public statements, they have stated that any transitional government will be decided "by Malians."

That sense of national sovereignty being impinged on by outside forces has been a strong undercurrent driving the protests, and the military is keen to bank on that sentiment publically.

Cherie says Mali is a sovereign country and will not be 'schooled' by anyone in terms of democracy.

"Mali, unlike France, has never pillaged another country to feed itself. We shouldn't rely on France to build our country," she added.

The sense of frustration that outside powers have propped up and supported bad governance is palpable amongst activists with whom TRT World has spoken.

"The West," Cherie believes, has forfeited any ability to "teach us democracy" when it supported IBK as a democratising figure in the country even as he committed human rights abuses, torturing and killing many.