Heavy flooding has killed at least 100 people as heavy seasonal rains drenched northern and eastern Afghanistan, officials have said.

Afghanistan's disaster management ministry said on Wednesday another 100 people had been injured and nearly 500 houses destroyed when torrential overnight rains fuelled floods that ravaged the city of Charikar, north of the capital Kabul.

The head of the provincial hospital, Abdul Qasim Sangin, said several children were among the dead and some injured are in critical condition.

Shahkar said the flooding started in the central part of the province overnight following heavy rains, destroying many homes.

She called on the government to deliver aid and provide immediate support for workers digging through mud to reach those who were trapped.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a statement ordered aid be delivered to Parwan and other provinces while expressing his condolences to the victims' families.

Widespread damage

Ahmad Tameem Azimi, spokesperson of the Disaster Management Ministry, said flooding blocked highways to eastern and northern provinces.