Seven US states sue Postal Service over changes ahead of election
Lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Pennsylvania, joined by California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia.
Demonstrators hold a large mock mail-in ballot as others hit pans and pots during a protest against changes in the postal service outside of the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in Washington, US, August 15, 2020. / Reuters
August 21, 2020

Seven states led by Pennsylvania have sued the US Postal Service and the new postmaster general, saying service changes in recent weeks have harmed the ability of states to conduct free and fair elections.

The suit, filed in US District Court in Pennsylvania on Friday, was joined by California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said: "to the Trump Administration, delivering your paycheck, medication or ballot is a joke but there's nothing funny about the wages you earn, your health, or right to vote. That’s why today we’re standing with Pennsylvania and other states, taking the Postmaster General to court."

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the Postal Service will deliver all election mail.

"The postal service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on-time," DeJoy told a Senate hearing.

"This sacred duty is my Number One priority between now and election day."

Call from Democrats

A group of 90 Democrats on Wednesday called on the Postal Service's board of governors to immediately remove DeJoy "to protect this critical institution," according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter, signed by Democrats including David Cicilline, Karen Bass, Mark Pocan, Hakem Jeffries and Gerald Connolly said "in his brief time as Postmaster General, Mr DeJoy has implemented policies that have slowed delivery times to unacceptable levels and resulted in undelivered mail".

No change in operations

US President Donald Trump has never told the Postal Service to change operations to slow mail service, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday, after Democrats accused Trump of slowing delivery to hinder mail-in voting.

"President Trump at no time has instructed or directed the post office to cut back on overtime, or any other operational decision that would slow things down," Meadows said, according to a media pool report. 

READ MORE:US Postal Service halts changes blamed for delays after uproar, lawsuits

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
