On August 18, India’s Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, rushed to Dhaka for an unscheduled meeting with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, surprising regional observers.

It was “an informal visit” without any “fixed agenda”, reported Bangladesh’s press, in which India gave out-of-box proposals to its eastern neighbour.

When did a top Indian official last rush to Dhaka on an informal visit without an agenda and what triggered such a meeting between India and Bangladesh?

The unease surrounding the New Delhi-Dhaka ties came to the fore when Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen's statement last month, ruffled the feathers of Indian diplomats and policymakers.

The economist-turned-diplomat said in separate forums that India should not let construction of the Ram Temple “fracture” India-Bangladesh ties, while also concluding that the Delhi-Dhaka relationship is “rock-solid” and made of “blood.”

He almost simultaneously indicated that the Beijing-Dhaka economic bonding will continue and added – in context to Pakistan – that “there is no permanent enemy or friend in diplomacy.”

Bangladesh was liberated from Pakistan in 1971 following a war that witnessed many million deaths.

Momen’s comments appeared at a time when hostility between China and India is scaling up. It also gained significance as Pakistan, which traditionally challenges India in Kashmir in the northern front, is trying to woo traditional Indian ally Bangladesh in the eastern front.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called his counterpart in Bangladesh, while his High Commissioner in Dhaka praised major Bengali Muslim leaders – born in undivided Bengal Presidency – for their role in the “glorious history of Pakistan’s struggle.”

Under a week, the Indian Foreign Secretary made an unscheduled trip to Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s slow drift

The relationship between India and Bangladesh was all hunky-dory over the last decade.

“The achievements of last 10 years – from implementation of land boundary agreement, connectivity projects, inland water protocol, maritime boundary settlement to facilitation of visa which has enhanced number of visitors many time more – indicate that the relationship has only grown,” said Veena Sikri, India’s High Commissioner in Bangladesh a decade ago.

In 2017, however, Dhaka was aghast when India maintained complete silence about the Rohingya influx from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

New Delhi feared that Myanmar and China’s relationship would further consolidate should it rebuke the former. Significantly, Prime Minister Hasina raised the issue of Rohingya repatriation in her August 18 meeting with Indian officials led by Foreign Minister Shringla.

The other critical factor was the sharing of river water. Bangladesh repeatedly sought an “equitable” distribution of Teesta waters, flowing through east Indian states, but to no avail. According to media reports, China is willing to pay a loan of nearly one billion dollars to maintain levels in the river during drought season. China’s approach to resolve the issue – if it can – will severely damage India as water is a political issue in Bangladesh being a riverine country.

Domestic politics clashing with foreign policy

The third, and perhaps most critical factor for Bangladesh’s internal politics, is implementation of a register, the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and passage of a law, Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to identify illegal citizens and provide citizenship to legal ones respectively. Prime Minister Hasina clearly stated that Bangladesh “could not understand” why India passed CAA and “it was not necessary.”

Sikri said that the legislation was required to address “the problems created in the aftermath of 1947 and 1971,” the respective years of independence for two nations.

“Stateless people living here as refugees for decades,” said Sikri.

Bangladeshi officials said that India’s internal legislations are however not a problem for Dhaka, raising two objections.

“Top BJP officials used the most derogatory language against Bangladesh while pushing for CAA forgetting that it is India’s only friend in the region,” said Touhid Hossain, a former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

In 2019, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah referred to illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators as “termites”, while BJP’s West Bengal President, Dilip Ghosh, continues to say that “10 million illegal Bangladeshis will be sent back.” NRC has identified nearly two million people in the east Indian state of Assam allegedly without proper papers.

“What will we do if India officially declares that these people have actually come from Bangladesh, like Myanmar, and used it as a negotiating chip? BJP leaders are already voicing such opinions,” said Hossain.