For many Iranians, it is no surprise that the UAE has officially made peace with Israel.

Some Arab states, particularly Gulf countries, and Iran have long accused each other of having secret relations with Israel — an allegation they would hurl to discredit each other’s public standing in the Muslim world.

Finally, however, the recent UAE-Israel deal made it clear that it was not Iran but the Gulf states that have had secret ties with Israel.

“I don't believe that the recent UAE-Israel deal changes anything in or for Iran. Israel was always in a secret relationship with the UAE. The recent deal just made it publicly recognisable!” said Fatima A Karimkhan, a senior reporter at Iranian Student News Agency (IRNA), an Iranian state-funded media outlet.

“No one in Iran expected something else from a country like UAE, especially in the current situation of the region,” Karimkhan told TRT World.

Mohammed Marandi, an Iranian-American professor and political analyst, agrees with Karimkhan, saying that nothing has changed for Iran after the deal.

“The Emirates is not a threat to Iran. The Emirates are very weak and vulnerable. Nothing Israel can contribute to the Emirates (sic). Israel is not a threat to Iran. The only threat to Iran is the United States,” says Marandi.

The primary broker behind the deal, though, is the US. The new arrangement allows it to further corner Tehran across the region.

The pro-Israeli Donald Trump administration has worked hard to limit Iran’s influence across the region from withdrawing from the landmark 'nuclear deal' to imposing harsh sanctions on Tehran while allowing Israel to hit Iranian-affiliated forces in both Syria and Iraq.

In Palestine, where Iran supports both Hamas and Islamic Jihad against Israel as part of its Resistance Front forces, the US recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, promoting the 'Deal of the Century, which attempts to legalise Israeli sovereignty over Palestinians in what can be best described as an apartheid state.

With the new UAE-Israel deal, the Trump administration might want to show Iran that it needs to bow down to the US pressure if it wants relief across the region.