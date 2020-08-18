A court in western Germany has convicted a 60-year-old Turkish citizen of being a member in the terrorist group PKK.

Koblenz regional court sentenced the man, whose name was not released, to two years and six months imprisonment for “membership in a foreign terrorist organisation.”

READ MORE: PKK uses EU as base for propaganda, recruitment activities: Europol report

Prosecutors accused the defendant, who lives in Germany, of organising propaganda campaigns and soliciting donations for the PKK.

In the PKK's decades-old terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Returning threats

This comes after 135 foreign terrorists, who joined the YPG/PKK and took part in armed attacks in Syria and Iraq, were returned to Germany in early July 2020.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency BfV warned in its annual report that the PKK remains the largest foreign extremist group in the country, and its followers can carry out violent attacks if they receive instructions from the group leaders abroad.