Joe Biden, the US presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, has made numerous gaffes during his vice presidency, as well as in the course of his presidential run against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

However, for some, his comments about Turkey, and the conditions of its Kurdish population, appeared to beat all of his previous gaffes. He claimed the country’s Kurds “wanted to participate in the (political) process in their parliament” in an interview withThe New York Timesrecorded in December last year.

Turkey's Kurdish-origin citizens have represented their respective provinces for different parties in parliament since the beginning of the Republic's founding.

Beyond that, Turkey’s Kurdish-dominated parties, some of which have ties with the PKK, a terrorist organisation, have also a long history of participating in parliament since the late 1980s.

Before Kurdish-dominated parties, Turkey has been led by prime ministers, presidents and parliament speakers with Kurdish roots, which included Turgut Ozal, Bulent Ecevit and Hikmet Cetin, serving on both sides of the political spectrum.

The current Republican People's Party (CHP) leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is originally from the Kureysan tribe located in Turkey’s eastern province of Tunceli. The tribe’s native tongue is Zazaki, a language with close links to Kurdish. Kilicdaroglu considers himself Turkmen.

The CHP was established by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of Turkey.

“He (Biden) appears to be living on Mars not on the Earth as he speaks about Turkey and its Kurds,” says Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish political analyst, who was born and grew up in Kirkuk, an oil-rich city regarded as Jerusalem for the Kurds.

During the interview, whose resurfacing in Turkish media outlets coincides with the emergence of several new parties that trace their roots to the AK Party as the opposition accelerates its criticism of the government, Biden’s main Turkey focus appears to have been over two things: ousting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Kurdish question.

“What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership,” said Biden during the interview.

But Bulovali also thinks that Turkey’s assertive Eastern Mediterranean policy is one of the main reasons for the video’s recirculation across social media and other platforms.

“It’s related to what happens in Eastern Mediterranean,” the analyst says. Turkey’s increasing presence in the region has triggered regional powers, resorting to tactics like resurfacing the Biden video to threaten Erdogan to backtrack from its Mediterranean policy, according to Bulovali.