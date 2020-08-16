WORLD
UAE summons Iranian diplomat over Rouhani speech
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the UAE had made a "huge mistake" in reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel and called it a betrayal by the Gulf state.
Protesters hold burned Israeli flags in front of the UAE Embassy to protest the normalization of relations with Israel, in Tehran, Iran August 15, 2020. / Reuters
August 16, 2020

The United Arab Emirates has summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the foreign ministry described as "unacceptable", state news agency WAM said.

Rouhani said in a speech on Saturday the UAE had made a "huge mistake" in reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel and called it a betrayal by the Gulf state.

"They [the UAE] better be mindful. They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act," he said of the agreement announced on Thursday.

The UAE foreign ministry said the speech was "unacceptable, inflammatory, and carrying serious repercussions for the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region", the statement carried by WAM said on Sunday.

The charge d'affaires has been given a "strongly worded memo", WAM said.

There was no response yet from Tehran.

The UAE statement said the ministry considers Rouhani's speech interference in UAE internal affairs and an assault on its sovereignty.

Recommended

Duty to protect 

The foreign ministry reminded Iran of its duty to protect the UAE diplomatic mission in Tehran.

To protest the UAE-Israel disputed deal, a small group of Iranians gathered in front of the UAE embassy in Tehran late on Saturday, Iranian media reported.

The US-sponsored deal has been seen as firming up opposition to regional power Iran, which Gulf states, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.

The UAE, which is home to thousands of Iranians, says it pursues a de-escalatory policy towards its neighbour Iran.

SOURCE:Reuters
