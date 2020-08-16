The United Arab Emirates has summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the foreign ministry described as "unacceptable", state news agency WAM said.

Rouhani said in a speech on Saturday the UAE had made a "huge mistake" in reaching an agreement to normalise ties with Israel and called it a betrayal by the Gulf state.

"They [the UAE] better be mindful. They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act," he said of the agreement announced on Thursday.

The UAE foreign ministry said the speech was "unacceptable, inflammatory, and carrying serious repercussions for the security and stability of the Arabian Gulf region", the statement carried by WAM said on Sunday.

The charge d'affaires has been given a "strongly worded memo", WAM said.

There was no response yet from Tehran.

The UAE statement said the ministry considers Rouhani's speech interference in UAE internal affairs and an assault on its sovereignty.

