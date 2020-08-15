As India ushers in 73 years of independence from British colonial rule, it finds itself in the grip of a virulent politics that resembles the antithesis of its founding principles.

Enthralled by the divisive potency of Hindu nationalism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its figurehead Narendra Modi as premier, have unleashed a toxic strain of majoritarian bigotry upon Indian society since coming to power in 2014.

While the BJP functions as a political party, it is the right-wing front of the far-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a semi-secretive organisation that propounds the ideology of Hindutva, which aims to transform Indian society in all domains of religion, culture and civilisation into a ‘Hindu rashtra,’ or Hindu nation that marginalises non-Hindus within its body politic.

Violence against those who dissent against that project are deemed patriotic; voices that deviate from Hindutva’s narrow vision of India are branded ‘anti national’ to silence any dissonance toward their hegemonic political endeavour. Coordinated attacks have become increasingly commonplace on journalists, artists, and activists across the country.

Yet during India’s anti-colonial struggle, many of Hindutva’s chief ideologues were openly anti-national, doing all they could to stifle and subvert the freedom movement at every phase.

“They played no role,” Akshaya Mukul, author of Geeta Press and Making of Hindu India, told TRT World. “At all flashpoints of history its [RSS] leaders as well as other Hindu nationalist organisations looked the other way. Their non-participation in the national movement and communal agenda helped the British government.”

Given this historical context, the fixation on a binary that neatly posits patriotic ‘nationalists’ in contrast to seditious ‘anti-nationals’ gnaws at something deeper.

“The acceptance of the label nationalist which the Sangh conveniently ascribes to themselves, is wielded as an attempt to absolve guilt from the burden of historical shame they bear for having betrayed India’s struggle for independence,” Ajaz Rahman, a postdoctoral researcher specialising in South Asian history at Sheffield University, told TRT World.

On March 18, 1999, then BJP prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee issued a postage stamp commemorating K.B. Hedgewar, the founder of the RSS, as a freedom fighter.

This move, the historian Shamsul Islam wrote, was an attempt “to pass off a pre-independence political trend represented by the RSS as a legacy of the anti-colonial struggle whereas in reality the RSS was never part of the anti-imperialist struggle.”

And long before the Muslim advocacy for the two-nation theory that laid the basis for the formation of Pakistan, Hindu nationalists openly propagated the idea to thwart the chances of the freedom struggle attaining an undivided nation.

‘Hindu Nazis’

Whereas Gandhi preached nonviolence in agitating for independence, the RSS emphasised military discipline and Hindu scripture. Hedgewar was critical of the diversity and political hierarchy of India’s main independence movement, the Indian National Congress.

Hedgewar founded the RSS in 1925 after being inspired by writings of V.D. Savarkar, whose book Hindutva: Who is a Hindu? was published two years earlier and would eventually become the foundational text of the Hindu right. Hedgewar, and M.S. Golwalker in particular, borrowed and reframed much of Savarkar’s ideas for the organisation.

Broadly speaking, the RSS arose as part of a wider proliferation of organisations during the interwar years, such as the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, as part of an international far-right response to the Russian Revolution and global upsurge in workers’ movements and communist parties.

“Like the Brotherhood, the RSS subscribed to a religious-based majoritarianism and cultural revivalism. Both found the Nazi conception of nationalism appealing in terms of race and religion as opposed to the universal idea of citizenship,” said Rahman.

The RSS was particularly inspired by European fascism, to the extent that Savarkar noted how the Nazi “solution” for the Jews could be similarly applied to Indian Muslims.

Dr. Benjamin Zachariah, a research fellow at Trier University, called the RSS “a fascist paramilitary whose purpose was to intimidate minorities, mostly Muslims,” in their attempt “to establish a ‘Hindu’ state in India.”

“The founders of the RSS were heavily influenced by the Italian fascists. Today, the RSS and the BJP stand in the same relation to one another as the Hitler Youth and the Nazi Party. They’d have to rewrite a lot of history and to destroy a lot of documents to change that,” Zachariah told TRT World.

The RSS did not have a monopoly on what could be termed ‘Hindu nationalism’ in contrast to the ‘secular nationalism’ of Gandhi or Jawaharlal Nehru. Founded more than a decade before the RSS, the Hindu Mahasabha remained the largest such organisation well into the 1950s before it got disbanded.

For Zachariah, the distinction between the sacred and the profane are not so neat and ultimately not very useful in diagnosing the Hindu right at a deeper level.

“The RSS is in fact a secular movement, in the sense of not being even slightly interested in religious or spiritual matters, of which they know absolutely nothing. [Savarkar] wrote in his manifesto that Hindutva was a political movement, not a religious one, and was not therefore Hinduism.”

Zachariah highlights how the RSS’s majoritarian vision was based on “blood and soil – whoever was born in the landmass that was India, and regarded that as their fatherland and sacred soil, was a Hindu. Everyone else was an outsider and should be expelled or destroyed.”

The challenge to the Hindu far-right’s vision of a post-colonial Hindu state was the inclusive character of the independence movement, which drew upon liberal notions of citizenship and discourses of nationhood not exclusively premised on race or religion.

They understood the moral high ground of elite anti-colonial politics had been claimed by advocates of a unified Indian nation on multi-ethnic and multi-religious grounds, with lofty ideals of universalism espoused by esteemed thinkers like Rabindranath Tagore held in high regard.

That is not to say that religion was insignificant. Indian colonial society was one structurally grounded upon the axes of caste and religion, and when an era of mass politics and the freedom struggle began, Indian liberals and leftists alike were reluctant to confront these realities head on.

The Gandhian approach, while not fundamentally challenging that social order, mobilised mass agrarian agitation across caste and religious lines in what became the largest political movement in history – an achievement not demographically possible if the independence leadership did not, at least nominally, adhere to a secularised nationalism.

Hindu nationalists were hostile to the strategy. Savarkar criticised Gandhi’s idea of the nation as one that was territorially bound; his instead was an all-encompassing cultural nationalism for the “Hindu Race”.