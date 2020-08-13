France is upping its involvement in Lebanon in the aftermath of the Beirut explosion in what could be another front in its campaign to target Turkey's interests in the region, according to analysts.

There are reports that the French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Beirut may have been far from altruistic, with politicians' leaning' towards giving France the tender to rebuild the country's principal port with backing from the United Arab Emirates. Such a move would give both countries further access to the Eastern Mediterranean.

"I believe the French proposal is probably backed from behind the scenes by the UAE and has a green light at the same time from Iran and Hezbollah," says Dr Ali Bakeer, a Middle East analyst.

It is not yet clear whether Lebanon would have to incur yet more debt for the port to be built, but some have questioned whether Lebanese politicians are attempting to curry favour with France in a bid to hold on to power by selling the nation's assets.

"Such a proposal would put Lebanon in the eye of a regional geopolitical competition, revive Iran's influence, and confirm the impression that France is working as a foreign policy subcontractor for some of the most notorious regimes in the region," added Bakeer speaking to TRT World.

Taking advantage of the devastation of the huge blast on August 4, Macron appears to be jockeying for influence in the Levantine state alongside its allies, Russia and the UAE.

After landing in Beirut last week, Macron convinced several senior Lebanese politicians not to resign from their posts according to local sources, even as public outrage was growing against politicians. He apparently told them to wait until he came back in September.

The tidal wave of public anger, however, was too great, and unable to withstand pressure until Macron's triumphal return, Lebanon's cabinet succumbed to public demands and resigned earlier this week.

France and the UAE have cooperated closely in the Libyan theatre by providing support for warlord Haftar. A deep antipathy towards Turkey has also united them. Macron has also held conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, seeking his cooperation in rebuilding Lebanon.

More recently, the UAE has sought to bolster its relations with Iran even as the two countries find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict in Yemen.

Any potential entrance by the UAE into Lebanon would come at the expense of Saudi Arabia's influence.

"Given that Riyadh seems to be sidelined now, and Abu Dhabi is increasing its indirect cooperation with Iran in several regional theatres, that could irritate Saudi Arabia and increase the gap between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi," warns Bakeer.

The Emiratis are banking that "influence" over the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not "result in a serious conflict even if this meant a closer UAE-Iran relation" added Bakeer.

France also sees Lebanon, a country it formerly colonised between 1920 and 1946, as part of its sphere of influence.

"Its regional adventures should be monitored closely as it is obviously exacerbating the conflicts, deepening the polarisation, and fueling the regional instability," says Bakeer

Beirut based reacher and author Denijal Jegic argues that "Macron’s interference in Lebanon needs to be viewed critically through France’s imperialist and colonialist tendencies."