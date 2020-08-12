Three people were killed and six others injured when a passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland after heavy rain and flooding hit the area.

The train driver was believed to be among the dead, British Transport Police said on Wednesday.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said that the train conductor was also believed to be killed. Formal identification has yet to take place.

Six people were hospitalised, but their injuries are not considered serious.

Images from Wednesday's scene show that several cars of the four-carriage train had left the tracks and one had tumbled down an embankment. Smoke was seen billowing from the wreck. Air ambulances and coast guard helicopters came and went as the rescue operation unfolded.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a police investigation aims to find out what caused the derailment and ensure “nothing like this happens again.”

“As I understand there was about a month’s worth of rainfall in a very short period which undoubtedly aggravated the problem there,” he added.

Severe rainfall

Torrential rain had caused flooding and travel disruptions in Scotland, and on Wednesday morning Network Rail Scotland tweeted warnings of a landslip affecting services in the area.

It was not clear how many people were on the train, an early morning ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow.