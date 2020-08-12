TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport first to receive ACI global travel health accreditation
Airports Council International's health accreditation programme assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
An aerial view of Istanbul airport on June 22, 2020. / AA
August 12, 2020

Istanbul airport has become the first worldwide to receive a new health accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) for adhering to health and travel safety measures. 

"We congratulate Istanbul for being the first airport to be accredited through our new Airport Health Accreditation programme which demonstrates that they are focused on the health and welfare of travellers, staff, and the public," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement on Wednesday.

De Oliveira stressed that the airline industry had swiftly adapted to the new realities of the novel coronavirus pandemic, introducing new rules based on globally-consistent protocols.

"This will be crucial as our industry begins to restart and then prepare to sustain continuing operations, providing to passengers and employees high globally-recognised standards on health and hygiene, which will help to restore public confidence in air travel."

READ MORE:Air travel to get a corona makeover

International standards

The Airport Health Accreditation program assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recommended

It surveys cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of Istanbul Airport's operator IGA, said the certificate was important to make sure the aviation industry was in the finest possible position to support a strong recovery in the near future.

The accreditation is proof of demonstrating greater readiness to build passenger confidence and trust, Samsunlu added.

"Considering that Istanbul airport is the world’s global hub, the award of the 'Airport Health Accreditation' certificate is also proof that our measures are all at international standards," he underlined.

Olivier Jankovec, director-general of ACI Europe, said: "It is with great pride we note that the first airport to become accredited is European – reflecting the eager adoption of the new focus on the health-concerned passengers among airports across our region."

READ MORE: Turkey to reopen airports with an eye on containing the pandemic

