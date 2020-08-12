Turkey has slammed Greece over systematically closing down Turkish minority schools in the country’s Western Thrace region, depriving the minority of the education of their choosing.

Athens' practice of "temporary suspension" of minority schools in Western Thrace – with a population of 150,000 Muslim Turkish minority – is part of Greece’s “assimilation and oppression” policy, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy.

Such oppressive policies “have been followed for decades against the Turkish minority in Western Thrace," read the statement.

Eight more schools shut

For 25 years, Greece has been systematically shutting down schools belonging to the Turkish minority on the pretext of austerity measures and insufficient enrollment, said the ministry.