A Rohingya Muslim has been barred from standing in Myanmar's upcoming election in a decision decried by rights groups as discriminatory and a symptom of the "ongoing genocide" against the persecuted minority.

Three Rohingya-led parties had hoped to field at least a dozen candidates in November's vote, according to regional watchdog Fortify Rights.

But Abdul Rasheed, 58, a member of the Democracy and Human Rights Party, said that his candidacy was rejected by the district election commission in Rakhine state capital Sittwe.

'Not in line with law'

The commission said this was because his parents were not Myanmar citizens when he was born, Rasheed said – even though he had proof his parents and grandparents were granted citizenship in 1957, four years before his birth.

"This is not in line with the law," he said, adding he would appeal the decision.

"The Rohingya are being degraded so we cannot compete."

Sittwe's election commission was not immediately available to comment.

READ MORE:Myanmar must lift repressive laws - Amnesty International