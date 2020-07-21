Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi joined a photo op last Friday of eight men who claimed to be representatives of Libya's ethnically diverse tribes.

The group called on Sisi to send Egyptian troops to Libya and wage war against Turkish forces who are supporting the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA). This came weeks after Sisi said Cairo will arm Libya’s tribes and set them up against the GNA.

The GNA has been fighting Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar since 2015 and Egypt along with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and France, have openly supported the warlord in his pursuit to violently overthrow the internationally-recognised GNA.

The governance in Libya is directly subservient to the loyalty of its tribes, which are the country's oldest and long-standing societal institutions.

As far back as World War I, they have played a crucial role in shaping the political discourse, as well as the future of the country.

A day after Sisi met the group, the Libyan Elders Council slammed the Egyptian president for his plans to arm the tribes, saying the military-general-turned-president should instead arm "brave Egyptians to defend their country's sovereignty and rights to Nile water."

The council also denounced the so-called tribal elders who met Sisi in Cairo, saying none of them represented any Libyan tribe.

But are Libyan tribes crucial in shaping the outcome of the conflict?

They played a major role in the 2011 Arab Spring revolution, which resulted in the end of Muammar Gaddafi's long reign.

Their loyalties shifted in the last five years of the civil war, however. For instance, the feuding tribes, Tebu and Tuareg, set aside their differences and forged an alliance under the GNA in February earlier this year. The two tribes control large swathes of southern Libya, including oil facilities and strategically important border posts.

But there are some that have facilitated warlord Khalifa Haftar’s expansion in the country. Since Haftar’s so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) has a limited military capacity, winning the support of tribal sheikhs and notables has been the core of his strategy to deepen his reach in the country. It was with the help of local tribes that he was able to take control of strategically important oil crescent ports in the north in September 2016.

According to Stratfor political risk consultancy, there are almost 140 tribes in Libya, but just 30 of them hold any particular significance.

Here's the breakdown of some of the most important ones.

Gaddadfa

As the name suggest, it is Libya’s former toppled leader Gaddafi’s tribe which is one of Libya’s smaller groups and historically, not particularly powerful. Its territory is located between the port of Sirte midway between Tripoli and Benghazi down into the Sahara.

According to the experts, the tribe, which became wealthy under Gaddafi’s rule, is sometimes accused of having a stranglehold on power and makes up the core elements of some of the “regime protection units.”

Warfalla

Warfalla is known as Libya's largest tribe with an estimated population of 6 million - its leaders have previously announced they had turned against Gaddafi. It is mainly based in the east of Tripoli with its origins in Misrata. The tribe is famous for launching a coup against Gaddafi in 1993 with the support of the Magarha group, demanding greater representation in government.

Recently, its leaders announced they will be supporting Haftar and Egypt’s initiative, the so-called ‘Cairo Declaration’.

Magarha

They are the second largest tribe of Libya, but endured a complicated relationship with the government during Gaddafi’s term. Originally from the heart of the country, many members have moved to the coast as the tribe has played an increasingly central role in politics. Their leader, Abdessalam Jalloud, was used to being called the second most important man in the country until he fell out with Gaddafi and turned against him. The tribe was quick to join the uprising in 1993 however, when the coup attempt against Gaddafi failed, they were able to maintain closer relations with Gaddafi following closed-door negotiations.