Sudan’s ruling body, the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), has ratified a set of sweeping changes to the country’s penal code that include banning the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) and allowing non-Muslims to consume alcohol.

The reforms are part of a bid to implement its constitutional mandate and strengthen its democratic transition.

Anyone found guilty of performing FGM will be sentenced up to three years in prison.

Other amendments include abolishing the death penalty for apostasy and no longer requiring women to have permission from male family members to travel outside the country with their children.

Public flogging will also be banned.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok hailed the decision as “an important step in reforming the justice system.”

Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said the amendments to the 1991 Criminal Law, originally introduced by the disposed Omar al-Bashir government, are designed to safeguard citizens’ rights as promised in the country’s constitutional charter.

“We cancelled the Article 126 of the Sudanese Criminal Law and have ensured religious freedom and the equality in citizenship and rule of law,” he said.

“All these changes are aiming at achieving equality in front of the laws. We have dropped all the articles that had led to any kind of discrimination. We ensure our people that the legal reformation will continue until we drop all the laws violating the human rights in Sudan.”

Abdulbari added that a commission to study laws and recommend reforms will be set up shortly.

Article 152, which was used to regulate women’s dress code and behaviour, was also repealed.

“Criminal justice reforms were a crucial part of the popular protest movement’s demands to secularise the state and the announcements over the weekend will have been welcomed by civil society groups,” said Patricia Rodrigues, an analyst specialising in East Africa for the geopolitical advisory firm Control Risks.

“The announcement also follows other reforms introduced in December 2019 that amended Public Order Laws to allow women more civil liberties.”

She added that the developments will be viewed favourably by domestic and international human rights groups, and potentially improve the global perception of the transitional administration.

While the move to ban FGM has been welcomed by women’s rights groups, the practice remains deep-rooted in conservative quarters of Sudanese society and implementation is likely to pose a challenge.

In neighbouring Egypt, where FGM was banned in 2008 and elevated to a felony in 2016, nine of 10 Egyptian women were still reported to have undergone the procedure, with around 80 percent carried out by medical professionals.

Some activists questioned the timing, saying that the Covid-19 pandemic puts them at a disadvantage since awareness campaigns cannot be mobilised nor can law enforcement training be conducted.

“Currently there are fuel shortages and long daily power cuts as well as rising infections of Covid-19,” said Nahid Toubia, a leading Sudanese women’s health rights activist specialising in FGM. “Communication and people’s mobility are severely hampered. These are not the conditions where advocacy for legislating against FGM is a priority or even possible.”

Still, the move’s symbolic and consequential nature cannot be downplayed.

“Legal reviews and amendments will continue,” Hamdok pledged, “until we address all distortions in the legal systems in Sudan.”

Pushback

The current Hamdock-led transitional government took over from Omar al Bashir who came to power in 1989 in an alliance with conservative hardliners and used the prevailing 30 years to enforce strict Islamic laws under his autocratic rule.

The spate of amendments ratified by the TSC were strongly opposed by voices from the country’s religious establishment, including some from hardline groups that made up sections of the previous administration.

Abdel-Hay Youssef, the ultraconservative preacher, slammed the TSC chairman Abed-Fatah al Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti).

“The issuance of amendments to the criminal law confirms to every fair [person] what those concerned said long ago that this government came as a war against virtues, and an aggression against the nation’s religion and identity” said the cleric, who is believed to be in self-exile in Turkey.

Youssef called on the army to step in “to defend the law of God” adding that Burhan and Hemedti “betrayed God and his messenger”.

“Uprooting this obscene government is a mandatory duty & obligation of every capable person,” he added.