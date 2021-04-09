Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, Daesh’s current chief, was once an informant who provided critical information to the United States about the terror organisation that he now leads, reports have revealed.

More than 50 tactical interrogation reports released by the US’s Combating Terrorism Center (CTC), show that Qurashi was seen as a model prisoner by the US when he was a detainee in Iraq in 2008. Overly eager to share detailed information, he used the opportunity to take down rivals within the group, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), the successor organisation to ISIS, or Daesh.

As an example, he exposed the location of the group's media office and drew a detailed map of the compound of the second in command of the group, as well as also revealing the identity of a personal courier.

Within weeks, a US raid killed Abu Qaswarah, whose location Qurashi exposed in Mosul.

“Detainee is very cooperative and forthcoming,” a few of the reports noted. Identifying photos, sharing 19 ISI officials’ phone numbers, sharing the names of the restaurants where the comrades dined and explaining the inner workings of the group, were among the ways he showed his willingness to collaborate.

However, the flow of information stopped in July 2008, possibly linked to the fact Qurashi felt he was not being adequately rewarded for his priceless help.