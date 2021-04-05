Still no justice for the Khan Shaykhun chemical attack victims
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Still no justice for the Khan Shaykhun chemical attack victimsAll the evidence points towards the Syrian regime, but no one has been held accountable.
Syrians bury the bodies of victims of a suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, a rebel-held town in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, on April 5, 2017. / AFP
April 5, 2021

On April 4, 2017, an attack killed almost 100 people in Khan Shaykhun, a town in southern Idlib. The attack affected hundreds of others. 

Videos from local doctors and rescue workers showed foaming at the victims’ mouths, pupils red and constricted, skin turning a bluish color with laboured breathing or asphyxiation. Among hundreds of people affected by the attack, only the ones who were lucky to survive the first 20 minutes had a chance to live.

A Bellingcat investigation concluded it was a chemical attack, and the nerve agent Sarin was most likely used - a highly poisonous chemical agent banned by international law. 

Three days later, the US launched an air strike on the regime’s Shayrat Air Base, what the US says was the origin of the air strike that hit Khan Shaykhun.

Before any international investigation, the US assuredly said Shayrat airbase was used to store chemical weapons - the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad denies ever using chemical weapons at all.

But evidence gathered on the chemical attack has built one of the strongest cases against Bashar al Assad.

Four years later, however, justice for the victims of Khan Shaykhun is elusive.  

Why was no one held responsible for the attack?

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OCPW) confirmed suspicions of Sarin use in a detailed report it published two months after the attack. 

Recommended

“The OPCW FFM has confirmed the use of sarin, a nerve agent, at the 4 April incident in Khan Shaykhun in Syria. I strongly condemn this atrocity, which wholly contradicts the norms enshrined in the Chemical Weapons Convention,” the report read. The organisation also called the perpetrators of the horrific attack to be held accountable for their crimes.

In October, a joint investigation by the UN and OPCW confirmed that it was the Syrian regime that launched the chemical attack.

But the findings didn’t lead to accountability. Alongside China, Russia vehemently blocked the path to the International Criminal Court as they vetoed the proposal to take the Syrian atrocities to prosecution.

Ongoing efforts to seek justice

Several countries like Sweden, Germany and France have used their own jurisdictions to prosecute or convict people involved in war crimes in Syria. 

But two criminal inquiries filed in France and Germany by human rights organisations are specifically challenging the Syrian regime’s chemical weapon usage in the absence of an international court conviction. Both countries have adopted the principle of “universal jurisdiction,” meaning it can try crimes committed anywhere in the world.

In October last year, a group of NGOs filed a complaint in Germany against the Syrian regime for not only past crimes related to chemical weapon usage but also for an alleged secretive ongoing chemical weapons program in Syria. 

The group of NGOs filed the same complaint in France this year on March 2, based on a study that amassed more evidence after the OPCW report. 

The inquiries in France and Germany remain as the last hope for justice for the victims of the Syrian regime.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron