The Israeli military has said that it had conducted airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. The strikes hit what the military alleged as "terror targets" operated by Gaza's ruling party Hamas.

The targets included a "training facility, an anti-aircraft missile launcher post, a concrete production plant & terror tunnel infrastructure".

Witnesses and security sources said the strikes hit two militant "training sites" in southern Gaza and another target in central Gaza.

A Hamas spokesman said that despite the Israeli attacks, "Gaza still fights and doesn't break."

The strikes came hours after militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel, the Israeli army said.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the rocket hit open ground and caused no casualties or damage.