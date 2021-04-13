Homegrown terrorism is posing a growing threat in the United States as it has reached the highest levels in the last 25 years, the Washington Post’s analysis on the data compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies said on Monday.

White supremacists, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists have been involved in 267 plots or attacks since 2015, showed CSIS data.

Whether attacked with vehicles, guns, knives or fists, these attacks by far-right extremists have resulted in 91 fatalities. Nineteen people have died as a result of plots or attacks carried out by the far-left, which accounted for 66 incidents in the same period.

Dozens of religious institutions, including mosques, synagogues and Black churches, were among the places that had been threatened or attacked.

2020: The year when domestic terrorism thrived

While the number of terrorist incidents carried out by far-right extremists surpassed the incidents connected to the far-left, attacks from both groups hit a groundbreaking level in 2020.

Data also illustrated that a growing number of former and current US law enforcement officers have participated in domestic terrorist plots and attacks, showed the data from CSIS, which included 980 incidents since 1994.