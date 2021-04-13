Governments in rich countries have intensified efforts to find a common ground where they can force multinational companies to pay their due share in taxes.

On April 5, Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, proposed a minimum global corporate tax - something that takes away the incentive of booking profits in low-tax countries like Ireland.

The suggestion comes as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a group of mostly rich nations, is discussing the issue among its 37 members.

How did we get here?

Big Tech firms behemoths like Google and Amazon have come under fire in recent years for using a host of tax loopholes to move their profit to low-tax jurisdictions.

With government budgets strained by the pandemic, the urgency to make multinationals pay up has become more stark.

US President Joe Biden’s administration wants to raise domestic corporate tax along with what American firms pay on their income from overseas operations.

The minimum tax being proposed is 21 percent. That would mean that if a US headquartered tech firm moves profit to Ireland, which has a tax rate of 12.5 percent, it would still need to pay 8.5 percent to Washington - diluting the benefits of shifting the profits in the first place.

But a broad implementation of the proposal faces challenges.

Show me the money

The US and some members of the European Union have been embroiled in a tussle over how best to implement the mechanism.

France has already imposed a 3 percent digital services tax on companies such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook, charging them on the revenues they generate selling products and services to its citizens.