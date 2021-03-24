When the global #MeToo Movement was gaining momentum in 2018, there were concerns that Australia’s strict defamation laws were stopping victims of sexual assault from coming forward.

From the way the news media organisations covered the stories of the women to the government response, experts found a lot was lacking.

But in recent weeks, a wave of sexual assault allegations and a renewed push by women rights activists have reignited the debate around how powerful men in the country can easily get away with committing crimes.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government has been rocked by multiple harassment accusations against officials and lawmakers who have abused female staffers.

It all started after Brittany Higgins, a former government staffer, broke her silence in February to relay how a colleague raped her in the office of the defence minister in 2019.

Since then, other women have stepped forward with details that point to a culture of workplace abuse and harassment involving government officials.

The most recent scandal involves a leaked video of a government staff member masturbating at the desk of a female MP in the parliament building. That staffer who filmed himself has been fired while a few others are under investigation for passing around lewd pictures among themselves.

Morrison said the videos were “disgusting and sickening” but the center-right Liberal Party leader will have to do much more to convince the public that he’s doing everything in his power to root out a culture of misogyny.

The Australian PM made matters worse when commenting on the Higgins case - he said that he was inclined to take it seriously after his wife asked him to look at it as if he was dealing with his own daughters.

Women rights activists were shocked and said a woman who has been a victim of sexual assault does not need to be someone’s daughter to draw empathy.

He’s also under pressure to take stricter action against government officials who face sexual assault allegations.