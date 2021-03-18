With more than 11 million people imprisoned globally, detention centres risk becoming hotbeds for the coronavirus in many countries, Amnesty International warned.

Reviewing how 69 governments responded to Covid-19 in detention facilities around the world, a report by the organisation called on the governments to prioritise vaccinating prisoners and prison staff.

Inmates, who are said to struggle accessing products like soap in their facilities, often don't have an option to physically distance themselves from others. In the absence of proper sanitation, they are not even provided with basic protective equipment such as medical masks. Many responses to prevent the spread of the virus on the other hand have been either insufficient or excessive to a point that has led to human rights abuses, the report, “Forgotten behind bars: Covid-19 and prisons” said.

“As COVID-19 continues to rip through prisons across the world, measures introduced by governments to prevent the spread of the disease have led to human rights violations, including the use of excessive solitary confinement to aid social distancing and inadequate measures to reduce the detrimental effects of isolation,” said Netsanet Belay, Amnesty International’s Research and Advocacy Director.

While the Covid-19 death toll remains unknown due to unreliable reporting or a lack of reporting of deaths by governments, the available data points out that the spread of the virus has been devastating in prisons.

Health crisis vs excessive control measures

Amnesty’s Belay says everyone deserves access to face masks and necessary sanitising items, free of charge, as well as testing. But the report reveals that unwilling or unable to do so, many prisons have failed to provide these basic preventative health measures.

The prisons in Cambodia, France, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Togo and the USA were among those countries whose jail centres lacked necessary precautions, the organisation said.

Some other countries, including Cambodia, Egypt, India, Iran, Italy, Madagascar, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, and Sri Lanka followed an opposite policy in tackling the situation - it has led to abuses. The most common practice that was followed by countries, including Argentina and the UK, was to put the detainees in excessive isolation for up to 23 hours per day, or a time period of some months.