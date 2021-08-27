WORLD
Several dead in Karachi chemical factory fire
Firefighters are close to getting the inferno under control, top official in Pakistan’s port city says.
In this file photo firefighters extinguish a fire at the engineering department of Pakistan International Airlines in Karachi, Pakistan, June 4, 2016. / AP
August 27, 2021

At least 16 people have been killed in a factory fire in Pakistan’s largest city and financial hub, Karachi, raising questions about the industrial safety in a country not new to such accidents.

The fire broke out at a multi-story chemical factory in eastern part of the city, and most windows of the factory were blocked, police and fire officials said.

Many factory workers died after being trapped on the second floor in the fire, which broke out on the ground floor of the three-story factory.

“At least 16 people have died in the fire,” Saqib Ismail Memon, deputy inspector general of Karachi’s eastern part, told Reuters.

Private television channels' footage showed thick grey smoke billowing out from the top floors of the factory.

“The factory had only one entry point, which was also being used as exit, and the roof exit was blocked, which badly hampered rescue efforts,” Mubeen Ahmed, chief fire officer of the fire department, told a Geo, a private television channel.

Cause of fire not clear

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire in the congested Mehran Town neighbourhood. TV footage showed firefighters dousing the flames, as ambulances continued transporting victims to a government hospital.

Murtaza Wahab, the top city official, told reporters that the firefighters had almost extinguished the fire. He said officers had been asked to investigate what caused the fire.

He said officers will also check whether the owner had installed fire extinguishing equipment.

Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, where many people have set up factories in residential areas in violation of building codes.

A massive fire at a factory in Baldia area in 2012 resulted in death of around 260 workers, highlighting the dangerous conditions for employees in some companies. 

Blazes and accidents are common in South Asia’s factories, many of which operate illegally and without proper fire safety measures. 

