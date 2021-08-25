Turkey's military has begun evacuating from Afghanistan, the defence ministry said,

The announcement came shortly after the Taliban asked Ankara for technical help to run Kabul airport but insisted it withdraw its military by the end of August.

US President Joe Biden's administration has agreed to August 31 deadline with the Taliban to pull out foreign troops from the airport.

This has made it difficult for other countries to keep their soldiers at the airport even though there are concerns that thousands of Afghans who want to leave might not be able to do so.

Ankara has all along maintained that it would keep a military presence at Kabul airport only if requested by the Taliban.

Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan and still has hundreds of troops at Kabul airport. It has also been involved in the evacuation efforts over the last two weeks.

"After various contacts and evaluating the current situation and conditions, the evacuation of the elements of the (Turkish Armed Forces) has begun," the ministry said.

"The Turkish Armed forces is returning to our homeland's soil with the pride of having accomplished the task it was entrusted with," it added.