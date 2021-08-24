Hundreds of Afghan refugees protested in Indonesia against a prolonged resettlement process, saying they needed to be offered new homes now that repatriation was out of the question with the return of the Taliban.

Thousands of refugees from Afghanistan, most of them from the Hazara ethnic minority, who have long been persecuted by the Taliban, have lived in Indonesia for years as they await resettlement in third countries such as Canada or Australia.

On Tuesday, hundreds gathered outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the capital, Jakarta, despite coronavirus restrictions prohibiting demonstrations, to demand that their cases be expedited.

'We need resettlement'

"In the past year the UNHCR has been telling us there is only one percent chance of resettlement,” refugee Hakmat Ziraki said.

"Today we come here to ask 'what is your answer now? Are you still encouraging voluntary repatriation?'.”

"Our people are dying every day," he said. "We need some justice, we need resettlement.”