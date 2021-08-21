Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of a new wave of refugee influx if necessary measures are not taken in Afghanistan and Iran in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Erdogan and Merkel on Saturday discussed the developments in Afghanistan, particularly the issue of refugees, along with regional issues and bilateral relations, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

READ MORE: Turkey says hosting 300,000 Afghan refugees, ready for talks with Taliban

Turkey, hosting 5 million refugees and migrants, cannot handle an additional burden of migration from Afghanistan, he added.

"It is essential to prevent a humanitarian tragedy in the face of migration from Afghanistan and provide urgent assistance to these people in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries," he noted.

READ MORE: Turkey's Erdogan, Greece's Mitsotakis discuss Afghanistan, migration

Inclusive government

Turkey also had talks with Iran and increased the measures along the Iranian border, Erdogan said, adding that Europe has important duties to resolve the issue of irregular migration from Afghanistan as soon as possible before it turns into a crisis.