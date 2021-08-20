A police boat and divers have joined the search for some 30 people still missing more than a week after severe floods devastated parts of Turkey's Black Sea coast, leaving at least 79 people dead.

Torrential rains pounded the Black Sea provinces of Kastamonu, Sinop and Bartin in northwestern Turkey on August 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, and swept away cars and blocked access to roads.

Turkish disaster management agency AFAD said on Friday that 69 people were killed dead in Kastamonu, nine in Sinop and one person in Bartin.

Turkish channel Haberturk TV said a police boat and police divers were searching for people still unaccounted for in an area where the Ezine Stream flows into the Black Sea, and where they fear the floods may have carried away some of the missing.

Search and rescue missions

More than 10,000 personnel were involved in search-and-rescue missions across the region as well as efforts to assist survivors, AFAD said.

Nineteen trained dogs were also searching for the missing, it said.

The worst-hit area was the town of Bozkurt, in Kastamonu, where the floods swamped homes and shops, flattened an eight-story building and seriously damaged other buildings that are suspected of being improperly constructed on a streambed.